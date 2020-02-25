Looking For Snow? Chances Are Slim In the Coming Days

Two ‘Chances’ For Snow This Week

This is the anniversary of one of the biggest snows in north Alabama history. If you are looking for a big snow, it’s just not in the forecast. With February winding down, it makes you wonder if we will see anything significant in the snow department the rest of this season. Here are your two ‘chances’ for snow.

Chance #1: Late Wednesday

A weak cold front brings us a cold rain on Wednesday. It will be light and showery. Not too much is expected to add to our very high February rain total. As the moisture exits and cold air rushes in, there is a slight risk we could see a mix or brief change over to snow before it ends. This is unlikely for most of the Tennessee Valley. The higher spots of northeast Alabama and the northern Cumberland Plateau have the best chance of seeing flakes. No accumulation or travel issues are expected with this one.

Futurecast for late Wednesday shows a hint of a mix to the northeast

Chance #2 – Early Saturday Morning

This chance is a little greater than Wednesday evening. Even then, we aren’t expecting significant accumulations or travel issues. I don’t even have a model or output showing snow for us. The computer models are flip flopping back and forth on snow Saturday morning. Either way, we warm to near 50 Saturday afternoon and any snow will quickly melt and we get ready for a warming trend along with stormy weather next week.

Snow Lovers will have to wait for a big accumulation

Bottom Line: No significant snow is in the forecast. We transition to a warmer and wetter pattern next week. We can get snow in March, but the chances of a long, cold snap with multiple waves of moisture that can produce snow are unlikely. Remember, the days are getting longer and the sun angle is getting higher and higher. We just have to wait it out and see what happens heading into March!

