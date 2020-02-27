Looking Ahead To Next Week – Unsettled Pattern – Possible Strong Storms For TN Valley

March starts the Tennessee Valley’s severe weather season. Heavy rain coming!

March is the start of meteorological spring and the Tennessee Valley’s severe weather season. It’s too early too tell if we will see severe storms next week, but heavy rain and strong storms are likely starting as early as Tuesday afternoon.

Showers are possible Monday. Those won’t be severe. Tuesday is Election Day and showers are likely then. The question remains if stronger storms move into the Tennessee Valley Tuesday afternoon or hold off until Wednesday. Either way, heavy rain and flooding will be a concern moving into next week.



Window for the heaviest rain will be Tuesday into Wednesday

The Storm Prediction Center’s convective outlook has an area highlighted west of the Tennessee Valley on Tuesday. There is a slight chance of severe weather at any given point in the yellow highlighted area. Could that shift east for Tuesday? It’s possible. Could it hold off until Wednesday? It’s possible. Check back for further updates.

Convective Outlook For the Storm Prediction Center For Tuesday



Futurecast For Tuesday Shows Rain & Possible Storms

We could be dodging a few raindrops heading to the polls on Tuesday. Futurecast shows areas of rain and possible storms through the afternoon and evening. It will be warm next week with highs in the middle 60s to near 70.

Check back for updates as we get closer to next week and especially with Election Day on Tuesday. You can track storms anytime with our interactive radar and check the forecast by clicking here.