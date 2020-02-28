Heavy rain, strong storms possible starting Tuesday

A multi-day severe weather outbreak possible in the South next week

It’s too far in the distance to know the specifics, but a strong storm system moving in next week has heavy rain potential and could bring a severe weather threat to the region.

Storm Prediction Center outlook for Tuesday, March 3rd

So will we have severe storms or just a lot of rain and wind?



There are some things we’re confident in, and some that aren’t quite so clear just yet.



Severe weather is not a guarantee in North Alabama and Southern Tennessee, but the kind of system we’re dealing with is the type we often see in early Spring that can bring some rough storms with high winds, hail and tornadoes. The details will be clearer in coming days; that’s when we’ll be able to know a little better exactly what we’re dealing with for Tuesday and Wednesday.

What do you need to do right now?

First of all, don’t stress over the risk of severe weather 5-7 days in the future. Enjoy a few snowflakes on Friday, some sun on Saturday and some Spring-like warmth on Sunday.



While you watch the weather over the next few days, we’ll be keeping you posted on what we expect, how the system is trending (stronger/weaker), and the things you need to do to prepare.

We do expect some heavy rain! Thursday projections (for the next seven days) from NOAA’s Weather Prediction Center suggest over 2″ to 3″ of rain next week.

-Jason

