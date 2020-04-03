Looking ahead: a stormy April pattern soon

Friday looks nice, and the weekend does, too. There’s just one catch: some spotty showers.



Neither Saturday nor Sunday looks like a soaker or a wash-out. In fact, the chance of rain stays very low most of the day Saturday; it’s Saturday evening through Sunday morning when showers and a few isolated (non-severe) storms develop along a weak cold front.



That front hangs around Alabama through Sunday, so the clouds and spotty showers may linger through at least part of the day. The greater rainfall coverage may end up southeast the Tennessee Valley by Sunday afternoon.











Warmer, more humid, and more stormy…

The chance of rain jumps from Monday into Tuesday. It’s not so much a ‘storm system’ coming in; it’s an ‘area of disturbed weather.’



That means it’s some jet stream energy stirring up some showers and storms for us from Monday into Tuesday (mainly Tuesday).

While there is no obvious severe weather threat next week, it is April. It’s the peak of tornado season in Alabama and Tennessee, and we will keep a close watch on things especially with a stronger system moving in by the end of next week.



Don’t let your guard down this time of year! Even on days when there’s no outlined threat from the Storm Prediction Center, we can still have a few storms with gusty winds and hail. It’s just that time of year!

Longer-term outlook

NOAA’s Climate Prediction Center sees that trend toward a stormier weather pattern by mid-month. The inner, darker green ‘bubble’ indicates moderate confidence in heavy rain in the next two weeks. Heavy rain in April? Yep. That’s probably going to mean some heavy, or even severe storms.

It looks like this could get kicked off with a round of intense storms in the region late Thursday or Friday of next week. We’re way too far in the distance to see anything other than a ‘threat’ nearby.



This kind of pattern is one you’d expect this time of year. That’s the kind of pattern that leads to April being the peak of tornado season. We’ll keep an eye on it for you!

Looking for the rest of the forecast? It’s always online at WHNT.com/Weather and in the “Daily Forecast” section on Live Alert 19!



-Jason

Connect with me!

Facebook

Twitter (@simpsonwhnt)