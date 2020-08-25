“Locally-heavy” rain likely on Tuesday

Tropical Storm Marco made landfall Monday evening as a weak tropical storm near the mouth of the Mississippi River in Louisiana. The ‘worst’ weather Marco brought to the U.S. mainland was in Alabama, Florida and Georgia: heavy rain and severe storms hundreds of miles east of the center.

That area of heavy tropical thunderstorms moves north into the Tennessee Valley region on Tuesday. Rain will absolutely pour at times under the heavier storms, but it does not look like an “everybody gets it” kind of rain.

What makes it “locally heavy?” It’s heavy in spots, but it won’t even rain in some other spots. When you consider the rain chance on a given day, you’ve got to think big picture. The forecast is bigger than a single spot; what we offer is the chance of a spot getting the rain: not just the coverage of rainfall over a few counties.

More clouds means less direct summer sunshine, and more scattered thunderstorms naturally help cool things down a bit. Monday’s high in Huntsville was 88ºF; Muscle Shoals hit 93ºF. Tuesday’s storms will hold down the heat:

Marco’s influence trails off on Wednesday and Thursday, but Tropical Storm Laura enhances the rain and storms around here on Friday. If the current forecast for Laura’s remnant low passing north of Alabama on Friday, then we may have to contend with a threat of some severe storms as well.

-Jason

