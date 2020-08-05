Limited rain and building heat through the weekend

Spotty thunderstorms dropped a lot of rain over small areas Tuesday, and we’ll see that happen again on Wednesday in that 11 AM to 7 PM time frame. The best chance of rain is in Northeast Alabama Wednesday afternoon; temperatures climb into the middle and upper 80s with a light northwest wind.

Isolated storms can produce up to an inch of rain and brief, strong wind gusts over 40 miles per hour! There won’t be quite as many of them around for the rest of the week as a drier pattern sets up through Thursday and Friday.





Are we getting too dry?

The summer season has been about as ‘normal’ as it gets around here. Temperatures have been within 1ºF of the average for June and July; rainfall has been slightly below average (-1.23″ since June First).

Huntsville International only records nine days of measurable rainfall since June First. We could certainly use more rain, but we are not in danger of a drought just yet.

The past sixty days’ worth of rainfall has been a little short of the norm for some us, but for Northwest Alabama, it has been just as wet as the first part of the year was:

15 to 20 inches in Lauderdale, Colbert and Franklin Counties

8 to 10 inches of rain in Morgan and Cullman Counties

4 to 6 inches in some of the drier areas of Marshall, Madison, Jackson and DeKalb

8 to 10 inches of rain in some isolated pockets around Madison and DeKalb Counties

Looking forward, the prospects for substantial rain look slim in the next week to ten days; even beyond that, there is not a weather pattern in view that looks especially wet. The only exception to that would be tropical influence coming north from the Gulf of Mexico, and we probably would not see that as a clear ‘threat’ more than 5 to 7 days in the future.





