Light Snow In the Shoals This Morning – Slick Spots Possible – Minor Accumulations

It’s snowing in parts of north Alabama this morning. Most of it is in the Shoals with minor accumulations mainly on the grass and elevated surfaces. Here is a statement from the National Weather Service in Huntsville this morning:

Lauderdale-Colbert-Franklin AL-Lawrence-Limestone-Madison-Morgan- Marshall-Jackson-DeKalb-Cullman-Moore-Lincoln-Franklin TN- 356 AM CST Mon Jan 11 2021 ...Light Snow Expected Across the Tennessee Valley This Morning... Light snow showers will continue to move across north Alabama and southern middle Tennessee through late morning. These snow showers may leave a light accumulation on grassy surfaces and elevated objects. Widespread travel problems are not anticipated as road surfaces should remain just above freezing. However, use caution when traveling where snow is falling, especially on elevated roadways, bridges, and overpasses.

A few photos are coming from the Shoals this morning:

Heath Killian – Tuscumbia/Leighton

What To Expect

This is a northwest Alabama event. There will be some snow/rain mix in Huntsville and Madison County. The best chance of accumulations will be to the west during the morning hours. Once we get around midday, temperatures rise into the middle to upper 30s and everything changes to rain. There could be more slick spots early Tuesday if we don’t get enough drying in here this afternoon.

Forecast as of noon Sunday, January 10, 2021

Here is a look at futurecast through the afternoon!

10am

1pm

5pm

