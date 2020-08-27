‘Laura’ downgraded over land, but still sets up rough weather for Friday

Tropical Storm Laura spins west of Alabama and Tennessee Thursday evening, and some rain bands are already creating heavy thunderstorms in Central and North Alabama. Some of those will rumble through the evening: potentially causing some delays for Thursday night high school football games.

Disruptions tonight won’t be as likely as Friday and Friday night, though! As Laura’s center of circulation passes over northern Middle Tennessee and Kentucky Friday afternoon, we expect widespread heavy rain and thunderstorms (periodically through the day) as well as strong, gusty winds away from the storms.

Tropical “severe” weather days are a bit different than the usual severe weather days of Spring and Fall. Primary threats on Friday include gusty winds, flash flooding and tornadoes.

Friday’s wind and severe weather threat

Here’s what you can expect Friday, August 28th:

Morning (6 AM to 11 AM) – A noticeable south wind around 10-20 miles per hour with higher gusts is already going strong. Look for a cloudy sky and some spotty light rain in the morning hours: temperatures in the mid-70s at sunrise, near 80°F by 11 AM.



Midday (11 AM to 1 PM) – The breeze gets stronger (15-25 MPH with gusts to 35 MPH). Rain bands with some strong storms intensify in Mississippi, Alabama and Tennessee as Laura’s center passes just northwest of the Dyersburg, Tenn. area. A severe storm is possible by early afternoon.



Afternoon (1 PM to 6 PM) – Numerous heavy tropical downpours pass through the region, and some may grow into severe storms with damaging wind gusts over 60 MPH and tornadoes. Wind gusts away from storms will be higher than 25-35 MPH.



Evening (6 PM to 10 PM) – More tropical rain bands create more heavy rainfall and a few severe storms through the evening. The wind within the bands and just in the environment may be most intense during this period with occasional gusts to 45 MPH or higher. Some power outages may be caused by gusty winds alone (with no other thunderstorm influence).

Storms gradually settle down between 10 PM Friday and 1 AM Saturday, but some heavy rain and windy conditions last through Saturday morning.

-Jason

