Laura Becomes A Hurricane In the Southern Gulf Of Mexico

Laura is now a hurricane in the southern Gulf of Mexico. It’s a Category 1 with winds at 75 mph as of 8am central time Tuesday morning. Here is a statement from the National Hurricane Center:

Hurricane Laura Tropical Cyclone Update NWS National Hurricane Center Miami FL AL132020 715 AM CDT Tue Aug 25 2020 ...NOAA HURRICANE HUNTER REPORTS THAT LAURA HAS BECOME A HURRICANE... NOAA hurricane hunter aircraft data indicate that Laura has become a hurricane with maximum sustained winds of 75 mph (120 km/h), with higher gusts. SUMMARY OF 715 AM CDT...1215 UTC...INFORMATION ---------------------------------------------- LOCATION...23.4N 86.4W ABOUT 145 MI...235 KM NW OF THE WESTERN TIP OF CUBA ABOUT 625 MI...1005 KM SE OF LAKE CHARLES LOUISIANA MAXIMUM SUSTAINED WINDS...75 MPH...120 KM/H PRESENT MOVEMENT...WNW OR 290 DEGREES AT 17 MPH...28 KM/H MINIMUM CENTRAL PRESSURE...991 MB...29.26 INCHES $$ Forecaster Beven

The official track takes Laura northwest across the Gulf of Mexico with rapid strengthening expected. It could be a major hurricane by the time it reaches the Texas/Louisiana coastline later this week.

The intensity output looks like this. Most models increase Laura to major hurricane status in 36 hours. The warm gulf and the lack of shear keeps Laura dangerous this week.

