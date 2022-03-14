The Tennessee Valley has had a few snow events this season and each one delivered a few inches of snow. It’s no surprise we’re above average on snowfall for the season. For climate record-keeping purposes, we use the months of December, January and February as winter and we use March, April and May for spring.

Since we average 0.5 inches of snow for the entire month of March, I thought we’d include that in the average, knowing spring officially begins March 20. Looking at the months of December through March, the average snowfall is 2.4 inches for Huntsville. The city has seen 5.2 inches of snowfall, which is above average.

While it’s not uncommon to see snow in the Tennessee Valley in April, the latest measurable snowfall on record for Huntsville is March 20, 1996, when the city recorded 0.10 inches of snow. Measurable is defined by anything more than a trace. The latest measurable snowfall in Muscle Shoals is March 13, 1993 with two inches.

While we’re on the subject of snow, let’s talk about the cold. The forecast may be trending warmer this week, but freezes can happen well into May around here.

Keep an eye on the forecast and if you see the temperature getting close to freezing, make sure you wrap up your sensitive spring plants and flowers!