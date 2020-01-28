Large Earthquake in Caribbean

A magnitude 7.7 earthquake occurred between Jamaica and Cuba this afternoon. People as far away as St. Petersburg, Florida have reported feeling it.

A M7.7 earthquake has occurred 125km NNW of Lucea, Jamaica https://t.co/G0WbobS0wF A link to the Did You Feel It Form can be found here: https://t.co/OfQkTR3zuC pic.twitter.com/A7vK0sYA4Z — USGS (@USGS) January 28, 2020

This earthquake formed along a strike-slip fault near where the Caribbean plate meets the North American plate.

Strike-slip faults are where 2 plates slide past each other. These plates do not usually cause large tsunamis.

A small tsunami (1-3 ft above tide level) is possible along the coastlines of Jamaica, Cuba, and the Cayman islands.

There is NO tsunami threat to the continental US.

