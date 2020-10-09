Lake Charles getting radar help from the University of Oklahoma

Southwest Louisiana is still a mess after Hurricane Laura forty-two days ago. Now, another major hurricane – Delta – is headed toward the same area of coastline. A total of about 1,100 hours and a few miles will separate a Category 4 (Laura) from a Category 2 or 3 Delta at landfall.

The National Weather Service in Lake Charles lost the NEXRAD serving southwestern Louisiana and southeast Texas that night in August, so ugust, so to help cover the gap and get critical, life-saving weather information out to the public, the University of Oklahoma brought a mobile radar unit (D.O.W. for doppler on wheels) to the Lake Charles area to help cover the gap and get critical, life-saving weather information out to the public.

View the radar imagery here: OU Radar Imagery.

The live radar data can now be found here:



…and more background on this cooperative effort can be found at

— National Weather Service (@NWS) October 8, 2020



