La Nina is here! How will it impact north Alabama’s weather?

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Association (NOAA) announced this week that La Nina has formed within Pacific Ocean basin.
Typical La Nina weather for North America includes a jet stream that bends upward around the Gulf of Alaska (known as a ridge) while curving over the Pacific Northwest before developing a downward bend (known as a trough) over the Midwest.
Depending on where the jet stream develops, wetter weather is possible for north Alabama, though the entire Southeast — as a whole — tends to experience warmer and drier conditions during La Nina winters.
Click here to read more in depth analysis of La Nina from NOAA.