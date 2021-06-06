June 2021 rainfall already well above average

Round after round of rain showers swept through the Tennessee Valley this weekend, with as much as an inch of rainfall falling in northwest Alabama on Sunday.

Rainfall is helpful this time of year, however it’s been a wet first week for the month of June!

Huntsville International Airport has picked up over 2 inches of rain within the first six days of the month, which is nearly half of an average June’s worth of rainfall. As of this point, Huntsville is experiencing its 20th wettest June, month to date.

Muscle Shoals is well ahead regarding month-to-date rainfall! As much as 4.12 inches of rainfall has been observed at the Northwest Alabama Regional Airport, a mere inch away from the entire month’s worth of average rainfall! At this point, Muscle shoals is experiencing its 3rd wettest June, month to date.

Unfortunately, sunshine is not in the forecast for the short-term forecast, and another 1-2 inches of rainfall is possible between Monday and the end of the week.

Our most widespread rainy days will be Monday and Tuesday, with waves of showers and storms moving through. It won’t rain everywhere all day long, but most of us get rain at some point every day today through at least Tuesday, and more scattered storms are expected through Friday.

