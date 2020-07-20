July heat doesn’t miss a beat, and scattered storms on the way

Huntsville registered its hottest days of the year both Saturday and Sunday when thermometers reached 95 degrees. Muscle Shoals also experienced its hottest day of the year Sunday with a high of 97.

Oops, we did it again…Huntsville hit 95 degrees today. Pro: Nailed the forecast. Con: It's way too hot. #ValleyWx #Alwx pic.twitter.com/LoFSskJ25j — Christina Edwards (@ChristinaWHNTwx) July 20, 2020

Temperature-wise, we are square in the middle of the “doldrums” where morning lows will consistently fall into the low 70s, and afternoon highs are in the low to mid 90s. The humidity will stick around for a long while, so afternoon heat index values will still be in the 100°F to 105°F range.

However, a slight change in the overall forecast pattern will set up this week, allowing for more thunderstorm activity each afternoon. So while daytime highs will still climb into the 90s, there is a better chance of a “brief cool down” where the clouds and rain move in.

Rain is a good thing

While both Huntsville and Muscle Shoals are registering month-to-date rainfall totals in excess of “average”, this rain has fallen in the form of a large amount in a short period of time.

In other words, even though the rainfall measurement is “healthy”, it has not been consistent — and the majority of north Alabama has experienced 5+ day stretches of dry weather at a time.

This prolonged patch of hot, dry weather is stressing Valley vegetation, and many farms, gardens and lawns could use a good soaking.

Scattered showers and thunderstorms are expected throughout the middle of next week as moisture is funneled through the Appalachian Mountains into the Tennessee Valley. This moisture will interact with Lookout and Sand Mountains to spark up daily afternoon thunderstorms, which will then fire up more storm across north Alabama via outflow boundaries.





All in all, a more favorable chance of rain is the forecast this week, however it is not guaranteed. If your plants and crops depend on frequent watering, then it would be wise to continue to use the sprinkler systems — just be ready to turn them off when a downpour develops overhead!