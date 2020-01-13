January has already been wet, but more rain on the way

Clouds have rolled back into the Tennessee Valley, and unfortunately more wet weather is in the forecast over the next several days.

Another 1.5″ to 3″ of rain likely fall around North Alabama and Southern Tennessee through next Saturday, which means flash flooding will be a concern through next weekend. The first half of January 2020 is already shaping up to be the 7th wettest month on record for Huntsville.

Stationary front stalls over North Alabama

Warm, humid air will continue to flow into the region along with a southeasterly breeze that will usher in a few light showers.

The next wave of heavy rain (Monday-Wednesday) is courtesy of a stationary front that stalls over the Tennessee Valley.

A stationary front is a boundary that divides warm air from cooler air — only neither air masses are able to take over. As a result, they “battle it out” in the form of steady rain showers and even a few thunderstorms.

The damaging wind threat from the storms looks rather benign, or harmless, from a severe weather perspective right now; that’s not to say there’s zero risk at all, though. Anytime it gets this warm and we have storms, we will vigilantly watching the situation for any signs of ugly weather.

Flooding will be our most significant concern next week. Five-day rainfall (Monday-Saturday) is projected to be around 1-3″ for most of North Alabama, so some flooding is possible in an already soaked Tennessee Valley.

Where is winter?

If you are looking for winter’s chill, you’ll need to wait until the end of the week when an Arctic blast surges south. Daytime temperatures will plummet into the 40s and morning lows will be frosty cold — in the upper 20s to low 30s.