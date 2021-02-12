It’s not just snow: Different types of wintry precipitation

It’s easy to overlook the “not so exciting” types of wintry precipitation, but it’s important to know how it can impact you.

When forecasting a winter storm, meteorologists are not just analyzing model guidance to determine if it is going to snow — often, forecasters need to be aware if sleet or freezing rain will impact the area as well.

So what’s the difference between sleet, freezing rain, and snow? And how do they form?

Let’s start with the obvious: Snow vs Rain

Did you know that in the winter (and even in the spring and fall), rain starts off as snow showers?

Nimbus clouds — the clouds responsible for precipitation — can form within half a mile to three miles above the surface of the ground. At this level, the precipitation within the clouds can be higher than the freezing level, which means the precipitation falls as snow.

However, if the air temperature from the nimbus cloud to the ground remains below freezing, the snowflakes will remain intact and fall as snow. If the air is above freezing — warmer than 32 degrees — then the snowflakes will melt into rain drops.

Rain vs Freezing Rain: What’s the difference?

Sometimes during the winter, a cold air mass can be in place at the ground, with surface temperatures at or near freezing. Just a mile above the ground, warmer and more humid air moves over the area, a process known as “over-running”.

Rain falling within the warm layer freezes on contact with the ground, creating a layer of ice. This is known as freezing rain, and it can cause serious travel impacts.

Bridges, overpasses and elevated roadways can often “freeze over” quickly since they are exposed to the frigid air on all sides, maximizing the rate of cooling. Multiple car pileups on interstates and roadways occur during freezing rain events due to the treacherous road conditions where tires lose traction with the asphalt beneath the ice.

Freezing rain ice coated car. Black vehicle car covered in freezing rain, Icicles hanging from side mirror. bad driving weather in freezing rain.

Ice accretion on trees, utility poles and power lines can cause significant power outage as the wires and infrastructure are weighed down and pulled to the ground.

Snow vs Sleet: What’s the difference?

It’s always fun hearing that snow is in the forecast, right? Imagine the fun of building snowmen, sledding down hills, snowball fights, enjoying hot cocoa in the snow…

Sleet is not nearly as fun. These little balls of ice are frozen when they arrive, but they don’t make great snowmen and snowball fights, and they are more of a nuisance.

Both sleet and snow are frozen, but why are they so different?

It’s because the snow melted into liquid rain and refroze back into little balls of ice.

The process for sleet is similar to freezing rain, in that there is a warm layer of air melting the snowflakes and converting it to rain, but the freezing layer is large enough that the rain refreezes back into ice pellets.

Unfortunately, the melting process removes the crystalline structure observed in a snowflake, so the sleet ball looks… well… Like a ball of ice.

Sleet can provide similar travel headaches as freezing rain, and it can also accumulate like snow.

What’s that weird one… Graupel?

Graupel is very similar to sleet, and yet it is different.





Graupel and sleet both form when a layer of warmer air is present between two layers of freezing air, but graupel’s warm air layer is much more shallow, allowing more snowflakes to remain intact.

However, other half melted snowflakes and rain drops refreeze on other intact snowflakes, producing soft frozen pellets with the texture similar to Dippin Dots (the ice cream of the future).





Did you observe any wintry precipitation? Send your report to us via the button below!