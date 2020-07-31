Isasis Heads Toward The Bahamas and East Coast Of Florida This Weekend

Isasis is a Category 1 hurricane at 10am Friday. Winds are at 75 mph. The system survived Hispaniola and it forecast to move into The Bahamas later today.

The official forecast moves the system close if not to the Florida coast Saturday as a Category 1 hurricane. From there the system moves up the coast heading in the direction of the Carolinas early next week. New England is also watching the progress of Hurricane Isasis.

Tropical Storm Watches are up along the Florida coast and will be upgraded to warnings soon. We’ll see about Hurricane Watches and Warnings as the system moves closer this weekend.

Intensity forecast are consistent. Isasis remains a hurricane over the next few days then back to a Tropical Storm as the system moves northeast to the New England area.

There are two more systems in the Atlantic. Both are far out and we have plenty of time to watch them. August and September can get busy in a hurry! The peak of hurricane season is September 10. The next two names are Josephine & Kyle.



