In Name Only: ‘cold front’ moves through tonight!

A ‘cold’ front arrives tonight drying out the weather for the weekend

‘Cold fronts’ take on a different meaning from late May through the summer season: not cold, just a slight reduction in the torrid tropical heat and humidity. That’s what you can look forward to once the front has passed; however, ahead of the front on Friday evening, there’s still a lot of thick humidity and a chance of some spotty, hit-or-miss showers and thunderstorms.



The weekend looks nice: pleasant mornings and warm, dry afternoons with a noticeable, fresh breeze that may gust occasionally higher than 20 miles per hour (especially over the lakes).





Rain, rain, going away…

Rain moves out tonight, and it’s gone for a while. Next week’s rain chances are meager (if there’s anything at all) before Friday. Total rainfall between Monday and Friday? Slim to none:









We’ve had at least trace of rain on 16 of 29 days this month at Huntsville International Airport. The lion’s share of that (in Huntsville) has come in the past seven days; total May rainfall is now 4.59 inches (almost to the average amount for May 29th). It’s the wettest year on record to-date in Huntsville; some communities like Sewanee (61.61″ so far this year) and Lacey’s Spring (53.85″ so far this year) have twelve months’ worth of rain already!



A drier pattern sets up for the next two weeks unless something tropical is able to come north the Gulf of Mexico. Drier often leads to hotter this time of year, so get ready to use a lot more A/C in the coming days!



The 6 to 10 day outlooks for rain and temperatures look drier and hotter across the board, but don’t worry: the scattered storms of summer come back soon!





-Jason

