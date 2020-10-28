Hurricane Zeta Getting Closer To the Louisiana Coast

The center of Zeta just over 200 miles from the Mouth of the Mississippi at 10am. The system is moving north at 17 mph. Winds are around 90 mph (Category 1).

10am Advisory For Zeta

The track is a little faster at 10am. Landfall is expected this afternoon across Louisiana. The system track northeast across Alabama later tonight into early Thursday. Tropical Storm force winds are likely across of most of the Tennessee Valley after midnight through sunrise on Thursday. Rain totals could reach the 4″ mark causing flash flooding. Power outages are possible as well.

Big Impacts Tonight Into Early Thursday

Heere is another look at the impacts for the Tennessee Valley today, tonight, and Thursday:

Here is more info for the short-term across the Gulf Coast from the National Hurricane Center:

