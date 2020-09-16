Hurricane Sally Tropical Cyclone Update NWS National Hurricane Center Miami FL 500 AM CDT Wed Sep 16 2020 ...THE CENTER OF THE EYE OF CATEGORY 2 HURRICANE SALLY MAKES LANDFALL NEAR GULF SHORES ALABAMA... ...CATASTROPHIC AND LIFE-THREATENING FLOODING LIKELY ALONG PORTIONS OF THE NORTH-CENTRAL GULF COAST... At approximately 445 AM CDT...0945 UTC...the center of Hurricane Sally's eye made landfall near Gulf Shores, Alabama, as a Category 2 hurricane, with maximum sustained winds of 105 mph (165 km/h) and a minimum central pressure of 965 mb (28.50 inches).
