Sally Makes Landfall
Hurricane Sally Tropical Cyclone Update
NWS National Hurricane Center Miami FL      
500 AM CDT Wed Sep 16 2020

...THE CENTER OF THE EYE OF CATEGORY 2 HURRICANE SALLY MAKES 
LANDFALL NEAR GULF SHORES ALABAMA...
...CATASTROPHIC AND LIFE-THREATENING FLOODING LIKELY ALONG 
PORTIONS OF THE NORTH-CENTRAL GULF COAST...

At approximately 445 AM CDT...0945 UTC...the center of Hurricane 
Sally's eye made landfall near Gulf Shores, Alabama, as a Category 2 
hurricane, with maximum sustained winds of 105 mph (165 km/h) and a 
minimum central pressure of 965 mb (28.50 inches).

