Hurricane Sally Makes Landfall Near Gulf Shores

It is becoming clearer that Sally's impact in North Alabama will be mainly rain, and even that will vary greatly from one end of the Tennessee Valley to the other. A slight northward shift in the track would supply more rain; a slight southward shift would mean less rainfall over-all for the northern half of the state.

WHEN? We expect the rain and wind to be most impactful in Central and North Alabama from Wednesday evening through Thursday evening: about 24 hours of downpours and a stiff breeze.