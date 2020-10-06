Hurricane Delta Stronger – Moves Into the Gulf Wednesday – Wind & Rain For Tennessee Valley This Weekend

Hurricane Delta moves west-northwest through the western Caribbean Sea Tuesday morning. The system is now a Category 2 hurricane with winds at 100 mph. Hurricane Warnings are up for Cancun and Cozumel. The system will be the Gulf of Mexico Wednesday where it will likely strengthen into a major hurricane if not sooner.

4am Tuesday Morning Advisory

Delta could be a major hurricane today or Wednesday as it tracks into the Gulf of Mexico. The latest track takes the system a little further west and it’s also a little slower. Friday and Saturday look to be the days of highest impacts along the Gulf Coast.



4am Tuesday Track

Here is a look at what to expect over the next 24-48 hours:

Several models keep this system not only at hurricane status over the next three days, but a major hurricane as the system approaches the gulf coast Friday into Saturday.

Several models have Delta at a major hurricane within a day

What to expect around here? Wind and rain is likely late Friday into the weekend. With a slower forecast, rain and wind will last into most of Saturday and maybe into Sunday. This is very fluid and tropical systems can be fickle. We just have to watch Delta and see what happens. Being on the right side, the chances of strong winds, rain, and severe storms are more likely.





