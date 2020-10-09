Hurricane Delta makes historic landfall along Louisiana coast Friday evening

Hurricane Delta made landfall at 6:00 p.m. CT Friday along the Louisiana coast, about 10 miles east of the city of Cameron.

Delta was a Category 2 Hurricane at the time of landfall, packing maximum sustained winds of 100 mph.

Hurricane Delta’s landfall is historical for numerous reasons:

Delta is the first Greek alphabet named tropical system (tropical storm or hurricane) to make landfall anywhere in the mainland United States

Hurricane Delta is the first Greek alphabet named hurricane to make landfall in the continental United States (the 2005 Greek alphabet named hurricanes either remained out at sea, or made landfall on the coast of Central America)

Hurricane Delta is the 10th named tropical storm or hurricane to make landfall along the U.S. coast in 2020; this breaks the previous record set in 1916

Delta was the second hurricane to make landfall in Louisiana in 2020; the first hurricane to do so was Hurricane Laura, which made landfall near Cameron, Louisiana just six weeks prior (August 27) as a Major Category 4 hurricane with maximum sustained winds of 150 mph.

According to tropical meteorology expert Phil Klotzbach, the last Atlantic hurricane season with multiple Louisiana hurricane landfalls is 2005, in which hurricanes Cindy, Katrina and Rita impacted the Pelican State.

The 2020 Atlantic #hurricane season has now produced 86 named storm days. Only 3 years in the satellite era (since 1966) have generated more Atlantic named storm days through October 9: 1995, 2004, 2005. #Delta pic.twitter.com/TGo8cUoTfu — Philip Klotzbach (@philklotzbach) October 9, 2020

Delta is the most recent Category 2+ hurricane to make landfall in Louisiana in the month of October. The last hurricane to do so was Hurricane Hilda in 1964.

#Delta is bearing down on Louisiana as a Category 2 #hurricane. The most recent Category 2+ hurricane to make landfall in Louisiana during October is Hilda (also a Category 2) in 1964. pic.twitter.com/rp7926Lb37 — Philip Klotzbach (@philklotzbach) October 9, 2020

Klotzbach also states that the most recent October Louisiana hurricane landfalls include the following:

Hurricane Nate in 2017 (Category 1 at landfall)

Hurricane Hilda in 1964 (Category 2 at landall)

The Texas-Louisiana Hurricane of 1886 (Category 3 at landfall)

The Chenier Caminanda Hurricane of 1893 (Catgeory 4 at Landfall)

