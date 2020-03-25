Huntsville’s Rain Total Now Over Half Its Yearly Average And It’s Only March

We get a break in the rain through Friday, but more strong storms are possible this weekend

Huntsville was a record day in the rain department. Two rounds of rain and storms bought 2.96″ to Huntsville International setting a daily record. We approach ten inches for the month and we still have a week to go before April arrives.

Heaviest rain in the yellow

Likely to pass 10″ this weekend

Looking at the March calendar, it’s tough to find dry days. We haven’t had many this month. Thankfully we get a chance to dry out a little before the next system arrives on Saturday.





Remember how wet 2019 started? Well, we passed that!

With almost three inches of rain Tuesday, we passed 2019’s rain total. With over 27″ now, we are officially passed the halfway point of a typical year for rainfall (51.1%). Huntsville’s average is 54.34″. We are at 27.77″ as of Wednesday morning, March 25. By the way, the halfway point of the year is June 30!

Saturday’s Severe Weather Chances?

We have a chance of strong to severe thunderstorms on Saturday. A cold front moves in late in the day increasing our chances of gusty winds, hail, and possible tornadoes. Check back for the latest updates on timing and intensity of these storms as we get closer to the weekend.





The National Weather Service will survey damage across the Tennessee Valley from Tuesday’s storms. We’ll have updates on that later on Wednesday. Click here for the forecast and remember have multiple ways to get warnings including Live Alert 19.