Hottest Stretch Of 2020 Ahead

It will be a steamy Election Day forecast! Highs today reach the upper 80s to lower 90s.

The hottest temperature of 2020 is 94°. We’ve seen that a couple of times with the last time being on July 3. We’ll be warmer than that this week with middle 90s starting on Wednesday. With higher humidity in the forecast, it will feel like triple digits!

We’ll see if we have our first *Heat Advisory* of 2020 coming this week. There won’t be much rain to cool us down. This time of year one or two showers can pop up just in the afternoon sunshine and higher humidity. There will be widely scattered showers by the weekend, but there is still no guarantee your lawn sees rain.