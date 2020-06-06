Hot Weekend Ahead!

The weekend looks hot and humid: highs in the low-90s, a heat index around 92-96ºF, and a low (10%) chance of a brief shower in the afternoons.





Tropical Storm Cristobal heads north this weekend

While the weather in North Alabama and Tennessee looks quiet, it’s going to be a rough ride at the Gulf Coast. The east side of a tropical storm is almost always the biggest and most impactful; that’s why we expect a windy, stormy setup along the Alabama and Northwest Florida Gulf Coast for the weekend.









So what can you expect on the coast?

Around 2-8″ of rain from through Monday

Strong, persistent east-southeast wind up to 40 MPH on the immediate coast in Mobile County and Baldwin County (lesser gusts east of there into Florida)

A high risk of rip currents

Minor coastal flooding

If you are beach-bound, your Live Alert 19 app works there, too! You’ll see the latest forecast for your location and get any weather alerts required for that area with the same app you use at home.

Around home next week…

Monday still looks hot and humid: only a slim chance of a few showers and storms. Tuesday and Wednesday bring a higher chance of rain as two factors unite to generate a lot of scattered storms: a cold front and tropical moisture brought north with Cristobal’s remnants. Locally heavy downpours may drop more than 1-2″ of rain on North Alabama and Southern Tennessee before drier air moves in for the end of the week.





Looking for the rest of the forecast? It’s always online at WHNT.com/Weather and in the “Daily Forecast” section on Live Alert 19!



-Jason

