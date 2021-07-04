Holiday Weather Roundup: Unseasonably cool on the 4th of July

The Tennessee Valley could not ask for a more beautiful weekend to celebrate Independence Day! Sunday morning lows dipped into the 50s for many cities and neighborhoods, and Decatur experienced a daily record low (the previous low was 59 degrees set in 2014).

Check out some of the morning lows around North Alabama! Can you believe we got down to the 50s on the 4th of July?! #Valleywx #ALwx pic.twitter.com/uvNfK2jbEe — Christina Edwards (@ChristinaWHNTwx) July 4, 2021

Huntsville International Airport was close to setting a daily record low temperature, but it was just a tad too warm. Nevertheless, upper 50s on the 4th of July is still specatular!

HSV almanac for #July4th… This AM's low was close but not cool enough to set a daily record for the holiday, but wasn't the weather fantastic this morning?! And it's still really nice outside! How are you celebrating today? #Valleywx #ALwx pic.twitter.com/Hgb5od0vzn — Christina Edwards (@ChristinaWHNTwx) July 4, 2021

Fireworks Forecast

Temperatures are holding steady in the mid 80s, and a dry easterly wind continues to bring low humidity to the Tennessee Valley. This is making for *perfect* weather for this holiday, and it will get even better after sundown!

Clear sky, a light wind, and mild temperatures will be in store during fireworks displays. There hasn’t been a finer-feeling Fourth in recent memory!

For those who have Monday off as well, you can expect the heat to be back in full force, and the humidity is starting to trend up Monday too.