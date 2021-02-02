Hold the Cold! No record-smashers coming for now

Medium and long-range forecasts rely heavily on computer simulations and trends in those ‘models.’ Over the weekend and even through Monday afternoon, almost ALL of the guidance pointed toward brutally cold air slamming Alabama and Tennessee on Super Bowl Sunday, but alas, on Groundhog Day something changed: dramatically.

It’s still going to be cold. It just won’t be that cold.

That’s a little more palatable than the crazy cold idea almost everything pointed to just a day ago. At one time, the GFS model projected a wind chill around -10ºF next Monday morning with actual temperatures in the single digits.

Reality? We may see some teens Monday morning, but they will be above zero: not below.

So what happened?

The cold air that looked like it would be aimed at Alabama and Tennessee still comes south into the Eastern United States.

The cold air charges in at a slightly different angle (slight changes on a continental scale mean major changes for the weather at your house), and we’ll get less of the super cold air even though it still gets colder than average for Sunday and Monday.

This is what it looked like on Monday forecasting ahead to next Monday (Feb. 8th):

Monday’s forecast for next Monday

And here’s Tuesday’s forecast for the same time period on February 8th:

Tuesday’s forecast for next Monday

The difference in the map is subtle until you start digging down into the state-level details. The jet stream over the eastern Pacific won’t be quite as amplified up the West Coast as expected, so it will have a better chance of shoving the cold air more to the east before it can get this far south.

That’s the difference between some cold days and some record-smashing cold like we haven’t had since 2014.

Don’t mistake it, though! We’re still going to have some cold weather through mid-February. The outlook from NOAA’s WPC shows the level of confidence in below-average temperatures through February 16th.





There will be a few mild days here and there, but on the whole, the first half of this month is still going to have some chilly weather!

