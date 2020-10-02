“High Chance” of tropical development in the Gulf of Mexico

A tropical depression or storm could develop by the weekend

The National Hurricane Center is monitoring an area of thunderstorms in the Caribbean that will likely become a tropical depression by the weekend. While we do not expect a ‘major’ storm to develop, there is a lot of uncertainty surrounding this particular feature.





Typically, a system in this area would track toward Florida and then into the Atlantic; however, there are mixed signals in model guidance that could send it west or even north.

It’s something to watch in coming days, but if you have beach plans to Alabama’s Gulf Coast as the beaches reopen this weekend, there are no worries of bad weather for this Saturday and Sunday.

Another disturbance south of the Virgin Islands has a 30% of development through next Tuesday.

The next ‘named’ storm would be the Greek letter Gamma.

If these tropical systems avoid the Tennessee Valley region, we’re looking slim in the rain department for a while.

One of these would be the only way to see substantial rainfall around here in the next two weeks.

Looking for the rest of the forecast? It’s always online at WHNT.com/Weather and in the “Daily Forecast” section on Live Alert 19!



-Jason

Connect with me!

Facebook

Twitter (@simpsonwhnt)