Heavy tropical downpours likely on Tuesday

Tropical Storm Danny made landfall near Hilton Head, South Carolina Monday evening, and the storm’s remnants move into Northeast Alabama on Tuesday. Usually, a landfalling tropical storm with an ‘impact’ around here would mean a lot of organized rain and wind (like with Claudette about 10 days ago); this one doesn’t do that. It will enhance the number of showers and storms, though! That’s why the chance of rain sits at 70% for Tuesday: mostly during the afternoon and early evening.

Some spots could get more than two inches of rain from heavy downpours Tuesday while others get little to nothing. It’s always a range this time of year – and a chance! Rarely to showers/storms like this soak all of us equally in June or early July. Those areas getting rain stay a little cooler, and of course, where it doesn’t rain at all, it’s possible that you could touch 90°F again.

More downpours through the end of the week

Tuesday’s surge in thunderstorm development passes, and Wednesday’s coverage looks a lot more like the storms from Monday: spotty at best, mostly ‘miss’ instead of ‘hit.’

A cold front slowly passes from Tennessee across Alabama from Thursday to early Saturday, and that stirs up a lot more widespread (yet still scattered and uneven) thunderstorms. That’s where the majority of this expected heavy rainfall comes from: averaging around two inches area-wide through the time the storms die down this weekend.

Independence Day Weekend!

The Fourth of July weekend more often than not features thunderstorms at some point! In fact, we’re nearing the literal peak of thunderstorm season around here between July 4th and the 15th:

The cold front that enhances rain and storms on Thursday and Friday might pass far enough south to clear most of the rain by Saturday; however, the front is not very strong. That means the push of dry air behind it probably isn’t strong enough to get rid of all storms for the upcoming weekend.

For now, expect at least a chance of some storms in the area Saturday and Sunday (the Fourth); few if any storms develop on Monday, and temperatures stay a little below average for this time of year.

It is a little too soon to call it completely dry, but guidance is trending that way for Sunday and Monday. We’ll see it in clearer detail in coming days.

-Jason

