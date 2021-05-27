Heavy to strong storms possible Friday, then cool and dry for Memorial Day Weekend!

The Storm Prediction Center outlines a marginal risk of some severe storms for North Alabama and Southern Tennessee on Friday.

Primary threats from Friday’s storms include gusty winds up to 60 MPH, small hail, frequent lightning and heavy rain. The rough stuff won’t move through the entire region, but if you do happen to find yourself underneath a storm Friday afternoon or evening, be prepared to move indoors quickly!

Timing-wise, the threat of a line of storms begins in Northwest Alabama, mainly late in the morning (after 9am) through 12pm. The line of storms crosses over to the I-65 corridor between 11am and 1pm, and moves into Northeast Alabama/Cumberland Plateau between 12pm and 3pm.

It’s important to note that not everyone will experience rain, let alone the thunderstorms!

The chance of rain (at least 0.10″ or more) is lower in Northwest Alabama due to a thunderstorm complex decaying as it moves south through the Tennessee Valley.

As the thunderstorms decay, the rain will dry out, but a ripple of energy will still linger in the atmosphere throughout the course of the afternoon.

Coupled with the heating of the day, this atmospheric ripple will help generate a new line of showers and thunderstorms in Northeast Alabama through mid and late afternoon. The line of storms will exit the Cumberland Plateau and move into Georgia throughout the evening hours.

Memorial Day Weekend and beyond

Three of the past four days felt like July with temperatures climbing into the low 90s. It’s been humid, too, as dewpoints climbed into the upper 60s to low 70s this week — that’s the stifling, miserable territory!

Thankfully, a break from the thick humidity is in the forecast this weekend, and when dry air moves in, it often helps turn the temperature down as well.

Friday’s thunderstorms are courtesy of a cold front that will bring dewpoints as low as the 40s this weekend, which means morning low temperatures will dip into the upper 40s to low 50s — in late May!

Afternoon temperatures will only reach the low to mid 70s for Saturday, and they will stay in the 70s on Sunday. This is roughly 10 degrees below average for late May — just in time for neighborhood pools and city aquatic centers to open for the season!