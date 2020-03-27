Heavy Storms Late Saturday Night

Line of strong storms moves through the Tennessee Valley late Saturday Night – Gusty Winds the main threat

The next round of storms arrives here late Saturday night. This system won’t be as strong as the last one. We still need to watch for heavy rain, lightning, and gusty winds Saturday night. A part of northwest Alabama is under a *SLIGHT RISK* of severe storms. A *MODERATE RISK* is for areas further north and west. This could be a big event for parts of the upper Midwest.

This will be an overnight event for us this time. A few isolated showers are possible ahead of the main line, but the bulk of the rain may not enter northwest Alabama to around midnight. Storms track east to around Huntsville and Madison County closer to 2am with everything exiting DeKalb County around sunrise Sunday. Storms should weaken as they move eastward. Here is a look at futurecast:

MIDNIGHT

1AM SUNDAY MORNING

2AM SUNDAY MORNING

4AM SUNDAY MORNING Timing on Saturday Night – Early Sunday Storms

Here is another look at the timing for Saturday night into Sunday morning. There is a small window for strong storms from midnight to 4am. Remember a severe thunderstorm is a wind gust to 58 mph or greater and hail the size of a quarter or larger.

Remember have multiple ways to get warnings. April is around the corner and typically late April is the peak of our severe weather season. Click here for the forecast.