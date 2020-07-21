Heavy storms, heat and humidity: the late July standard!

Huntsville and Muscle Shoals both hit 95ºF Monday afternoon, but the heat index was as high as 109ºF at Northwest Alabama Regional Airport at 3 PM! Scattered thunderstorms cooled it down and dumped some tremendous rain on a few spots, but mid-summer weather like this never gives you a guarantee that you will get that rain or that you won’t.

We’ll have more of the same on Tuesday: highs in the 90s, heat index around 100ºF to 105ºF, and more scattered, hit-or-miss, unevenly-distributed, locally-heavy thunderstorms capable of dropping more than an inch of rain and generating a lot of lightning.

The Futurecast is based on the Baron 3K model and represents an estimate of what rain could be like

More daily downpours, more heat this week

Wednesday, Thursday and Friday all bring similar weather; in fact, we’re in that time of year when the weather does not change drastically from day to day except for who gets the downpour!

These downpours are not exactly ‘random.’ There’s a reason a thunderstorm develops in a particular spot; however, it’s next to impossible to see those reasons hours or days in advance this time of year. When the forecast calls for “scattered” or “spotty” or any of the terms we use to describe storms this time of year, there’s some uncertainty built into it:

We know we’re in an environment where storms will develop, but can’t see the nitty-gritty details until the storms are already in progress.

We can’t know those little details because we cannot perfectly model atmospheric conditions at any given time. It’s tiny differences in temperature and pressure that cause these summer ‘pop-ups’ to behave like bubbles in a boiling pot. You know they’ll be there, but there’s so much chaotic behavior in the water that it’s hard to pinpoint how a single bubble will behave.







The National Weather Service in Birmingham wrote a great Twitter threat about the reality of un-random storms this weekend: (follow @NWSBirmingham on Twitter)

"You may hear folks describe afternoon t-storms in the summer as forming "randomly." But from a scientific standpoint, their formation is not random at all. While the locations may not be able to be predicted, there's a reason the storms form precisely where they do. 1/8 Take today as an example. Between 7am & 8am this morning, a seemingly insignificant cluster of showers developed along the Tuscaloosa and Bibb County line, when a sufficient combination of moisture, instability, and lift came together in that location. 2/8 Those showers stuck around a few hours, and persisted until around 11 am. But when the initial batch of showers diminished, an interesting thing happened: 3/8 The downdraft from the leftover batch of morning showers caused what's called an outflow boundary to form. This outflow boundary, which can be thought of as like a miniature cold front, spread out in a nearly perfect ring around where the showers had been. 4/8 The affect of this outflow boundary is easily seen in this visible satellite picture, taken just before noon. Notice the nearly cloud free area covering parts of Tuscaloosa, Bibb, and Hale Counties, which itself is surrounded by an area of enhanced clouds. 5/8 That area of enhanced clouds eventually became a ring of showers and thunderstorms that developed in the heat of the afternoon. 6/8 While the formation of the initial morning showers was not precisely predictable, their formation and eventual demise led to a domino affect, which give us clues as to why the afternoon storms formed where they did. 7/8 So, the next time you hear someone say "random afternoon thunderstorms," you can now smartly think to yourself "Actually, they are not really random at all!" 8/8 #alwx" Originally tweeted by NWS Birmingham (@NWSBirmingham) on July 19, 2020.

