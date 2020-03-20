Heavy Storms From the Late Morning Into the Evening For the Tennessee Valley

A *marginal risk* for severe storms today!

Heavy storms move in across the Tennessee Valley through your Friday. The window for stronger storms with damaging winds and hail will be from the late morning into the early evening. Those are the main threats at this time. Here is a closer look at the timeline:

Heavy storms move in across northwest Alabama through the late morning. Futurecast shows strong storms in the Shoals around lunchtime. That moves east through the early afternoon to cover I-65 and Madison County. Once we get into the evening, all of that presses east into the Sand Mountain/Lookout Mountain region. We will be clear of strong storms after sunset on Friday.

NOON

3PM

7PM Late Morning Into the Early Evening For North Alabama/Southern Middle Tennessee For Strong Storms

Storm Prediction Center Outlook has a *marginal risk* for parts of the Tennessee Valley. Everyone has a chance of a severe thunderstorm today, not just the areas in red. Same goes the wind and small hail threat.

Marginal Risk

Highest Threat For Hail & Wind

We are just getting started with our severe weather season and it’s important to have more than one way to get warnings. Live Alert 19 is a great way to track storms, get lightning alerts, and stay up to date on the forecast. Stay tuned for further updates!