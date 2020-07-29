Heavy storms expected Thursday: some may be strong!

A few strong storms Thursday…

Temperatures rise into the lower 80s Thursday afternoon with scattered storms rumbling from mid-morning through early evening. Some of the strongest ones could turn severe for a short time. The Storm Prediction Center outlines a ‘marginal’ risk of severe storms for North Alabama and Southern Tennessee.

Severe thunderstorm winds are those greater than 58 MPH; some gusts could approach 60 MPH in a few individual storms (not very widespread).

Lightning does not make a storm severe, but it is serious business! We’ll have a lot of that around on Thursday.

Heavy rain could cause some minor, temporary flash flooding as more than 1-2″ come from individual thunderstorms.

Isolated spots could get soaked Thursday; most of us will have less than one inch through Thursday night while a few get over two inches.

The timeline…

Most of our storms will happen between 8 AM and 3 PM; however, some of the rain could get going as early as 5-6 AM near the Alabama/Mississippi border and last into the evening near the Georgia border.

More scattered storms Friday and this weekend

This unsettled pattern of daily showers and thunderstorms scattered out across the landscape continues through Friday and Saturday; some of those will still be heavy ahead of a weak cool front sliding into the region Saturday afternoon.

That front hangs around through Sunday leaving us with at least a chance of some spotty showers for the second half of the weekend. Odds of rain drop from around 60% Saturday to 20% Sunday as some slightly drier air begins to edge in from the northwest.

Looking for the rest of the forecast? It’s always online at WHNT.com/Weather and in the “Daily Forecast” section on Live Alert 19!



-Jason

Connect with me!

Facebook

Twitter (@simpsonwhnt)