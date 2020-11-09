Heavy rain on the way for Veterans Day

Monday will mark the 11th straight day of no measurable rainfall in North Alabama (a few spritzing showers moved through over the weekend, but they did not produce much more than a trace of precipitation).

On Tuesday, a cold front advancing through the Mississippi River Valley may have enough of a tropical connection to bring a decent chance of rain to the region through Wednesday afternoon.

Rainfall is not a 100% guarantee for all cities in the Tennessee Valley, however, this is the “best opportunity” in nearly two weeks.

Tuesday 9PM

Tuesday 11PM

Wednesday 8AM

Heavy rain is likely from late Tuesday into early Wednesday morning, though a few lingering showers and storms are possible through 12pm Wednesday. This means that any Veterans Day Parade plans and outdoor activities should have a contingency plan in the event rain is still in the area.

Temperatures are expected to be in the upper 60s to low 70s through Wednesday afternoon, though this will be on the cool side if rain is nearby.

Cool — but not cold — behind the front

The cold front will be “cold” in name only!

Sure, it will bring a 5 degree cool down via a dry north wind, but afternoon highs will still run about 5 degrees warmer than average after the front passes.

Long-term outlooks from the Climate Prediction Center show that abnormally warm air will stick around through the first half of the month at least.

~ Christina

