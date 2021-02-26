Heavy rain for the Friday morning commute, thunderstorms possible Friday evening

The Tennessee Valley has experienced a stretch of fantastic weather over the past several days, but unfortunately, all good things must come to an end.

Rain showers and thunderstorms are developing in the northeast Texas and central Oklahoma, and these showers will move west through the overnight hours.

Heavy rain arrives Friday morning

Heavy rain and gusty winds are expected to arrive in northwest Alabama after midnight Friday morning, and waves of rain will push through north central Alabama through 6am Friday morning. It will exit northeast Alabama through 9am Friday.

Rumbles of thunder are possible through the Friday morning commute, however it is unlikely, as temperatures will be in the mid 40s to start the day — usually a tad too cool to facilitate thunderstorms.

Conditional threat of strong storms Friday afternoon

A break in the rain will occur Friday afternoon through Friday evening as a warm front lifts north from Birmingham into Middle Tennessee. Temperatures will rise through the evening hours into the upper 50s to low 60s.

A conditional threat of strong to severe storms is in the forecast for Friday afternoon and evening. The threat is conditional because questions remain as to how warm and humid weather conditions will become in North Alabama after the morning round of heavy rain.

The Storm Prediction Center has outlined a MARGINAL THREAT for severe storms in North Alabama. This means that an isolated storm may be strong enough to produce hail or damaging winds on Friday, but the severe weather should be short in duration.

Winds are expected to blow from the south Friday afternoon and evening, and this may allow surface temperatures to warm into the upper 50s to low 60s through sunset Friday. Air temperatures aloft — about 1 to 5 miles above the ground — will still be rather cool, and this set up may allow thunderstorms to form, which could produce hail over North Alabama through the evening hours.

Track the rain and storms with WHNT.com’s Interactive Radar or swipe over to the radar feature on Live Alert 19! You can also get up-to-date, location-based alerts wherever you are on Live Alert 19. Download it today for iOS and Android.

More rain, thunderstorms through the weekend

Additional heavy rain is in the forecast for Saturday and Sunday as a series of frontal systems pass through the Tennessee Valley and usher wave after wave of heavy rain.

We’re currently running a rainfall deficit for the month in both Huntsville and Muscle Shoals, but we’re likely to turn that around before we get into next week, and we’ll be in a pretty big rainfall surplus by the middle of next week. Anywhere from 2-4 inches of rainfall is possible through the middle of next week.