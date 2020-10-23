Heavy rain and storms rumbling through, may impact Football Friday

It is warm and muggy across the Tennessee Valley, and storm clouds are developing throughout the region.

Regional radar imagery shows that a line of scattered showers and storms are moving west from the Mississippi River Valley into the Tennessee Valley, which means heavy rain and storms are developing in north Alabama with more on the way. Use the interactive radar below to track the storms near where you live.

A cold front is marching east across the Mississippi River Valley, and this cold front is responsible for sparking up heavy rain and thunderstorms ahead of it.

The best chance of receiving soaking rains is west of I-65, with more of an isolated chance in northeast Alabama.

Nevertheless, it would be wise to bring rain gear to Football Friday tonight, and keep an eye out for lightning! If you see a flash or hear the rumble of thunder, it’s important to seek shelter in a building or a hard-top vehicle.

Additional information about this weekend’s cold front is available on our News 19 Weather Authority forecast discussion page. Click here to read the latest forecast discussion.

