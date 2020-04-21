Heavy rain and storms likely again Wednesday night

A weak cool front passes Tuesday morning shifting the wind to the northwest (gusting into the 15-20 mph range) and ushering in another shot of dry air. That will make it comfortable in the afternoon and chilly late Tuesday night! Temperatures drop to the mid-40s by Wednesday morning. Look for a quick turn-around on Wednesday: 40s early, 70s in the afternoon, and a rapid ‘return flow’ bringing in some warm, humid air as fuel for some rain and storms overnight into Thursday morning.

Return flow brings fuel for storms by Wednesday night

The next round of heavy storms begins late Wednesday

The Storm Prediction Center outlines a risk of a few severe storms in Mississippi, West Tennessee and western Alabama for Wednesday evening, night and Thursday morning.



This is a very ‘conditional’ threat: depending heavily on how much warm, unstable air moves into the region. It’s not a guaranteed wave of intense storms; it’s more of a ‘be alert’ just in case a severe storm comes near you or right into your own backyard.

Wednesday night & Thursday timing:

It’s hard to time what you’re not certain will happen, but we do see the best chance of some heavy rain, lightning and thunder coming Wednesday night/Thursday morning.



It begins in western Alabama between 7 PM and midnight with some rain and occasional lightning. After that, a band of heavier thunderstorms crosses North Alabama between roughly 11 PM and 5 AM.

The over-all severe threat appears very low for Thursday morning in North Alabama.

However, there could be another batch of isolated heavy thunderstorms from midday into the early evening!

Any storms that develop between 11 AM and 5 PM could have large hail, strong winds, and even rotate and/or spin up a tornado. It’s a limited threat, but it’s a real threat. We’ll watch it together and keep you posted.



Stay informed and be sure you have Live Alert 19 and your NOAA Weather Radio ready to go if they’re needed.



Total rainfall through Thursday evening looks fairly significant: around 1.5″ of rain in the Huntsville area, some isolated spots may go higher than 2 inches.

