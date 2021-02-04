Heavy rain and gusty winds on the way Thursday

Another round of heavy rain and gusty winds is in the forecast for the Tennessee Valley!

Wind gusts as high as 30-40 mph are possible in the afternoon, and the rain will be heavy at times through the evening and late night hours.

Bring in the trash cans!

A pressure gradient will set up across the region, causing southeasterly breezes pull warm and humid air into the Tennessee Valley.

Wind gusts as high as 15-25 mph are possible through early afternoon, but they will increase to 30-40 mph through the evening hours.







Rain will approach the region after 3pm, becoming more widespread through 8pm. A line of heavy rain will arrive in northwest Alabama around 10pm and swing through the rest of the Tennessee Valley through 2am Friday morning.







Temperatures are expected to be too cool to support thunderstorms, however the rain and wind may knock down a few weak tree branches and potentially produce sporadic power outages. As much as 0.25″ to 0.50″ inches of rainfall is expected with this system.

