Heating up with fewer storms in the days ahead

It’s not been to hot lately, but we’re about the feel the sting of summertime just in time for the Fourth of July!



Friday’s heat index at mid-afternoon; highs and highest forecast heat index through next week

Steamy, humid air, less widespread rainfall, and more sunshine combine to turn low-90s (average heat for July) into upper 90s/lower 100s on the ‘feels like’ (heat index) scale through the weekend.

On Friday, we’ll start with low-70s in the morning and hit the low-90s between noon and 6 PM. In that six-hour window, it will feel like it’s about 5 to 8 degrees hotter than what the thermometer shows: especially out in direct sun! While there is a low chance of a brief shower Friday, there won’t be much rain around the Huntsville-Decatur-Athens area or The Shoals. Those odds tick up just a bit as tropical humidity surges north again for the Fourth and Sunday.

Beyond the Seven Day Forecast

A tricky situation develops for rain toward the middle of next week; it’s an upper air low. Those features often create more chaos than anything: meaning a chance of some rain and storms now and then but no guarantees at any moment!

That pattern of scattered, unevenly-distributed, hit-or-miss, locally-heavy daily thunderstorms lasts through the middle of the month, and that should hold the temperature in check: no runaway summertime heat at least in the next 10-12 days.





-Jason

