Heat Advisory: dangerously hot again on Thursday

A HEAT ADVISORY is in effect again from 10 AM to 7 PM Thursday for many North Alabama and Southern Tennessee communities.

WHAT…Heat index values up to 107 degrees expected.

IMPACTS…Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat illnesses to occur.

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. NWS HUNTSVILLE

Just plain hot weather…

Thursday promises to be the hottest day of 2021 so far, and it may even be the hottest of the year in total when all is said and done this summer. Huntsville starts out in the 70s and warms to around 98°F with a heat index upwards of 105°F+ from midday to late afternoon. There is no real risk of a storm Thursday, but we do see a few in the picture as early as Friday and Saturday before a cold front stirs them up again in a bigger way on Sunday.

This kind of heat is not record-breaking or unprecedented, but it’s still dangerous if you don’t take care of yourself in it! The Wet Bulb Globe Temperature jumps to around 95°F Thursday afternoon; that’s high enough to cause heat exhaustion or even heat stroke quickly!

Still hot through Saturday, but a cool front brings some relief soon!

Summer, until recently, had been cooler and more rainy than normal around here.

That all changed with a strong, dominating ‘ridge’ over the Central US this week: forcing out the stormy pattern and cranking up the heat. Ridges make it hot and dry over large areas because the create a general downward – or sinking – motion in the atmosphere. That works against thunderstorms trying to develop from the bottom upward.

Rain chances are in the low-to-no category through Friday and Saturday; temperatures are in the way-too-hot range.

A different kind of ‘high’ – a surface high – coming from the north Pacific, moving into western Canada this week forces some cooler air southward soon.

The leading edge of that cooler air (the front) makes it into Alabama and Tennessee this weekend, but it stalls: leaving us with a good chance of rain and thunderstorms at times from Saturday through Monday. Expect locally-heavy rainfall from individual storms in that time frame, but over-all rainfall totals vary greatly from place to place!

The extent of the cooldown is very much uncertain at this point, but the general idea is a roughly 10-degree drop in temperature from the current heat to something more like the weather we had for most of the summer up to this point.

That would be highs in the 80s, lows in the 60s, and less humidity for at least a few days next week before scattered storms return toward the first full weekend of August.

-Jason

