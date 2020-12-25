Hard freeze, bitter cold wind chills through Christmas Day

Snow showers will come to an end through Christmas morning, but it will be frosty cold for Christmas Day!

Temperatures will remain down right frigid through sunrise. Reinforcing blasts of Arctic air will travel through the Southeast, with wind gusts as high as 25-30 mph through Christmas morning.

As a result, morning lows will drop to the upper 10s to low 20s, but “feels like” wind chills will drop to the single digits for some areas in North Alabama!

Conditions this cold mean a hard freeze is likely not just Christmas morning, but through Christmas night and into Saturday morning. Please protect the four “P’s” through the next 24 to 36 hours: Bring pets inside, leave faucets dripping, any sensitive plants should come inside, and check on friends/family/neighbors with circulatory issues.

Frosty Cold for Christmas Day

Any lingering snow showers will exit the region before sunrise, and crystal blue skies are expected for Friday morning. Get set for bitterly cold temperatures, as thermometers drop into the teens and low 20s through sunrise.

The sky will be clear through the afternoon , but despite the sunshine, it will be COLD for Christmas Day, with afternoon highs barely squeaking out of the 20s into the low 30s at the “warmest” part of the day.

Temperatures will continue to drop Friday night into Saturday morning, with sunrise temperatures falling into the upper 10s to low 20s again. Hard freeze conditions are expected through Saturday morning, but a thaw is in the forecast for Saturday afternoon.

The weekend and beyond

Cold mornings. Cool, dry afternoons. Typical late December weather. That’s the weekend in a nutshell!

The active pattern bringing so much change in the short-term slows down for a few days leaving things quiet for Saturday and Sunday.

After the weekend, next week brings more ups and downs.

It gets a little milder on Monday, but another push of chilly air drops highs into the 40s again Tuesday.

There’s nothing especially warm about the forecast through next week, but it won’t be quite as cold as Christmas the whole way to New Year’s.