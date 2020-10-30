Halloween Full Moon is also a Blue Moon!

Oooo…. So spooky!

There will be a full moon on Halloween — but it will also be a Blue Moon!

That’s because this is the second full moon in a calendar month — a rather uncommon occurrence that happens every few years… or around once every 39 lunar cycles!

But a Blue Moon usually looks pretty plain.

It’s rare to see Blue Moon with a blue hue, but it can happen!

Really small particles like smoke from wildfires or dust in the atmosphere can ‘filter’ the moonlight!

Little specks that are wider than 900 nanometers — so small that twelve of them can fit within the width of a piece of paper — scatter the full spectrum of light.





The red light is filtered away, and only the blue light reaches your eyes — and the moon appears blue! The scientific term for this is Mie scattering.

Trick-or-Treat! Isn’t science neat??!!

~ Christina

