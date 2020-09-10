Halloween 2020 occurs during a Blue Moon

Oooo…. So spooky! This year, there will be a full moon on Halloween.

But did you know that it will be the second full moon for the month of October? That means it will be a Blue Moon!

No, the moon won’t actually appear blue, unless dust or smoke is in the air. This is a possibility, especially if the wildfires continue to burn this fall.

In fact, dust or smoke particles slightly wider than 900 nanometers cause Mie scattering — this means the red light is filtered away, allowing blue light to reach your eyes — and the moon appears blue!

Trick or Treat! Isn’t science neat??!!

~ Christina

Connect with me!

Facebook: Christina Edwards, WHNT

Twitter: @ChristinaWHNTwx