Gusty winds, thunderstorms rumble through on Monday

A warm front is surging north from the Gulf Coast into the Tennessee Valley, setting the stage for rain showers and a few heavy thunderstorms to rumble through the region on Monday.

The warm front is pulling mild, humid air into the Tennessee Valley, and temperatures will actually moderate into the mid 50s by daybreak on Monday morning. Monday afternoon will feel rather tropical as daytime highs reach the upper 60s to low 70s.

Mostly cloudy conditions will prevail Monday morning through Monday afternoon with off and rain showers through lunchtime Monday.





A cold front will approach from the west Monday afternoon and evening. This cold front will serve as the driving mechanism for stronger wind gusts to develop along with heavier rain and a few thunderstorms Monday evening through Monday night.





Sustained winds as high as 15-25 mph are expected Monday 4pm – 9pm, with wind gusts as high as 30 to 40 mph possible, even without any thunderstorms present. These wind gusts are expected to remain below severe weather limits (58+ mph), however the winds may be strong enough to down weak tree branches, etc.





Beneficial rainfall Monday and Wednesday

With month-to-date rainfall totals still running a deficit of 2+ inches in North Alabama, the stormy weather will bring beneficial rainfall to the region — albeit, it won’t erase the deficit that has developed in the Tennessee Valley.

Only about half an inch to 1 inch of rain is expected in North Alabama through Monday night, however another round of rain is in the forecast again on Wednesday. This round of rain will also bring about half an inch to the Tennessee Valley.