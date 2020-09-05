Good News! Drier, more comfortable air is moving in!

From dewpoints in the 70s Friday to 50s on Saturday, this will be a huge improvement!

Ready for a change?

No, it’s not getting “chilly” around here, but the hot, sticky air gets driven south by a strong ‘high’ over the Ohio Valley through Saturday. That means a much nicer feel to the air over the next few days for North Alabama and Southern Tennessee:

Not quite as hot: highs in the 80s

Pleasant mornings: lows in the 50s/60s

Much, MUCH less humidity!

Labor Day Weekend

The final big holiday weekend of the summer season is upon us, and the weather looks about like you’d expect for early September.

We often get quick shots of drier air, but it does not always get cool enough to think about fire pits, smores, and hay rides this early in September.







Expect daytime highs in the 80s (up to 90ºF), but the overnight lows are where you can feel the real impact of the drier air. Temperatures fall into the upper 50s and lower 60s on Saturday and Sunday mornings, but it won’t be quite as cool going into Monday.





-Jason

