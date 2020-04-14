A frosty, cold night in the Tennessee Valley!

Frost Advisory for North Alabama and a Freeze Warning for Southern and Middle Tennessee through 8 AM Wednesday

It’s going to get cold out there tonight! Temperatures plunge to the lower and middle 30s by sunrise Wednesday setting up a widespread, potentially-killing frost in North Alabama and a widespread freeze in Tennessee.



Wednesday brings a decent warm-up after a cold morning: highs close to 60ºF in the afternoon with a gentle northeast wind up to 15 MPH in the afternoon. It will get cold again Wednesday night and Thursday morning; that will be the last threat of frost this week, but it still might not be the very last one for the season. Another shot of chilly air could put some of our usual ‘cold spots’ in the 30s around April 20th to April 22nd.







-Jason

