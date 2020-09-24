Frost in our near future?

There’s no mistaking the change in the weather lately.

This rainy, humid ‘blip on the radar’ interrupts a nice stretch of cooler-than-average and very comfortable late September weather, but we get right back to it next week!

Pictured here, you see a huge blob of blue, green and purple over the East. That’s some cool air. Really cool air.

How chilly is it? The map indicates temperature anomaly (that’s how warm or cool it is compared to the seasonal average) on Saturday morning, October Third. Around here, that’s about 17 to 20 degrees Fahrenheit below average at sunrise (average is 55.6ºF for Huntsville).

That translates to widespread 30s and a threat of frost for the first time this season.

Huntsville’s projected low from the GFS guidance shows 37ºF on Friday morning and 38ºF on Saturday morning. Both of those lows are within striking distance of tying or setting a new record for the date.

Is it a sure thing? No.

Is it possible? Yes.

Does this mean it’s going to snow? No.

By the way, the average first frost of the season for North Alabama and Southern Tennessee looks like this:





-Jason

