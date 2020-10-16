Frost Advisory For Parts Of the Tennessee Valley Saturday Morning

This will be the coldest morning of the season across the Tennessee Valley Saturday morning. A **FROST ADVISORY** is in effect from 1am to 8am.

Here is the text from the National Weather Service:

National Weather Service Huntsville AL 943 AM CDT Fri Oct 16 2020

Lauderdale-Colbert-Limestone-Madison-Jackson-Moore-Lincoln- Franklin TN- Including the cities of Florence, Muscle Shoals, Sheffield, Tuscumbia, Athens, Huntsville, Scottsboro, Lynchburg, Fayetteville, Winchester, Sewanee, Decherd, Estill Springs, and Cowan

...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 8 AM CDT SATURDAY... * WHAT...Temperatures as low as 36 will result in frost formation. * WHERE...In Alabama, Lauderdale, Colbert, Limestone, Madison and Jackson Counties. In Tennessee, Moore, Lincoln and Franklin TN Counties. * WHEN...From 1 AM to 8 AM CDT Saturday. * IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold.

Here are the lows for Saturday morning:

