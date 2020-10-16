Frost Advisory For Parts Of the Tennessee Valley Saturday Morning

This will be the coldest morning of the season across the Tennessee Valley Saturday morning. A **FROST ADVISORY** is in effect from 1am to 8am. 

Here is the text from the National Weather Service:

National Weather Service Huntsville AL
943 AM CDT Fri Oct 16 2020

Lauderdale-Colbert-Limestone-Madison-Jackson-Moore-Lincoln-
Franklin TN-
Including the cities of Florence, Muscle Shoals, Sheffield,
Tuscumbia, Athens, Huntsville, Scottsboro, Lynchburg,
Fayetteville, Winchester, Sewanee, Decherd, Estill Springs,
and Cowan


...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 8 AM CDT SATURDAY...

* WHAT...Temperatures as low as 36 will result in frost
  formation.

* WHERE...In Alabama, Lauderdale, Colbert, Limestone, Madison
  and Jackson Counties. In Tennessee, Moore, Lincoln and
  Franklin TN Counties.

* WHEN...From 1 AM to 8 AM CDT Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if
  left uncovered.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold.

Here are the lows for Saturday morning:

